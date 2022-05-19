DH Toon | Trouble in Gujarat for Congress?

Congress MLA from Jhalod-Dahod district, Bhavesh Katara, who is reportedly keeping a very low profile for the last few months, is allegedly being pressurised by the ruling party in Gujarat to join the BJP. His refusal may mean that his brother Amit, arrested in a BJP worker's murder case, may not get bail, alleged Congress party sources.
