DH Toon | Trouble in Gujarat for Congress?

DH Toon | Trouble in Gujarat for Congress?

Satish Kumar
Satish Kumar, DHNS,
  • May 19 2022, 08:02 ist
  • updated: May 19 2022, 08:02 ist

Congress MLA from Jhalod-Dahod district, Bhavesh Katara, who is reportedly keeping a very low profile for the last few months, is allegedly being pressurised by the ruling party in Gujarat to join the BJP. His refusal may mean that his brother Amit, arrested in a BJP worker's murder case, may not get bail, alleged Congress party sources.

Read more

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

DH Toon
DH Cartoon
Congress
India News
Gujarat

What's Brewing

Soligas learn language of forest with birds and beasts

Soligas learn language of forest with birds and beasts

Study says pineapple extract may help treat Alzheimer's

Study says pineapple extract may help treat Alzheimer's

German town grounds cats to save rare birds

German town grounds cats to save rare birds

Fashion technology takes big strides

Fashion technology takes big strides

Africans didn't get vaccines, now they don't want them

Africans didn't get vaccines, now they don't want them

 