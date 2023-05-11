DH Toon | 'Until next time...'

Campaigning for the May 10 Assembly polls ended on Monday after the major players — the BJP, Congress and the JD(S) — swamped the voters with a series of high-voltage rallies and roadshows.

The stakes are high as Karnataka polls will also set the tone for the 2024 general elections.

Arch-rivals BJP and Congress deployed their top guns for statewide campaigns, with both of them seeking a clear majority.



