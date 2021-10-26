DH Toon | When will India take knee against casteism?

DH Toon | When will India take knee against casteism?

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Oct 26 2021, 04:24 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2021, 04:24 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

The Virat Kohli-led Indian team on Sunday extended their support to the 'Black Lives Matter' movement by taking the knee before their T20 World Cup match against arch-rivals Pakistan. Before the opening duo of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul walked out to bat, the Indian players were seen taking the knee outside the team dugout.

