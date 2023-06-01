DH Toon | Wrestlers stir: Gold medalist in shameless?

DH Toon | Wrestlers' protest: Gold medalist in shameless?

DHNS 
DHNS ,
  • Jun 01 2023, 07:20 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2023, 08:08 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

The ongoing battle between Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and the country's top grapplers is now turning into a face-off between Ayodhya seers and khap leaders of western Uttar Pradesh.

The khaps of Haryana and farmer outfits of western Uttar Pradesh led by Rakesh Tikait have extended their support to the wrestlers protesting against alleged sexual harassment by the WFI chief.

Read more

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BJP
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
Wrestlers
WFI
India News
DH Toon

Related videos

What's Brewing

After 100 yrs, Rajasthan sees record-breaking rainfall

After 100 yrs, Rajasthan sees record-breaking rainfall

Rich leave 300% more carbon footprint than poor

Rich leave 300% more carbon footprint than poor

Hope on a platter: Congress to restore Indira Canteens

Hope on a platter: Congress to restore Indira Canteens

The journey of a curious artist and a teacher

The journey of a curious artist and a teacher

The culmination of a journey southward 

The culmination of a journey southward 

Webb telescope maps large plume from Saturn's moon

Webb telescope maps large plume from Saturn's moon

 