DH Toon | Wrestlers' protest: Gold medalist in shameless?

The ongoing battle between Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and the country's top grapplers is now turning into a face-off between Ayodhya seers and khap leaders of western Uttar Pradesh.

The khaps of Haryana and farmer outfits of western Uttar Pradesh led by Rakesh Tikait have extended their support to the wrestlers protesting against alleged sexual harassment by the WFI chief.

Read more