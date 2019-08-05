Dhoni seen playing volleyball with Army battalion

India's two-time World Cup winning cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was on Sunday seen playing volleyball with his battalion in the Territorial Army.

Dhoni is currently on a two-month break from cricket to serve his battalion, beginning his stint in uniform on July 31 and is expected to undertake duties like patrolling, guard and post duty.

The video was circulated on social media.

Lt. Colonel Mahendra Singh Dhoni spotted playing volleyball with his Para Territorial Battalion!💙😊 Video Courtesy : DB Creation #IndianArmy #MSDhoni #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/H6LwyC4ALb — MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) August 4, 2019

The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman, who has led India to several memorable triumphs in the cricketing arena, holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army unit of the Parachute Regiment (106 Para TA battalion).

He is not a part of India's squad in the ongoing limited overs series against West Indies.

The unit is deployed in south Kashmir region as part of Victor Force. The former captain was accorded the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in 2011.