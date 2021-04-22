Distribution of oxygen, medicine to be even: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Thursday said the distribution of essential services and supplies of oxygen and medicines must be done in an even handed manner as per advice of the health authorities.

"The situation in various parts of the country is grim. There seems to be a sudden surge in the number of Covid patients and mortality. Other than vaccination which is prophylactic in nature, Covid can be treated only be some drugs such as Remdesivir. Oxygen to the patients is also said to be an essential part of the treatment," a bench presided over by Chief Justice S A Bobde said.

After registering a Suo Motu case as "Distribution of Essential Supplies and Services during pandemic", the bench, also comprising Justice L Nageswara Rao and S Ravindra Bhat noted that a certain amount of panic has been generated in the country.

In its written order, the court asked the Union government to place before it national plan dealing with the supplies "which undoubtedly take into account relevant factors like severity, susceptibility, the number of people affected and the local availability of resources".

The top court sought to know from the Union and all state governments as why uniform order should not be passed in matters of supply of oxygen; essential drugs; method and manner of vaccination; and declaration of lockdown.

Among other points, it asked the Centre to respond by Friday about coordination in logistical support for inter-state and intra-state transportation and distribution of the resources.