Do 30 squats in 180 seconds, win a free railway platform ticket

If you squat for thirty times, you will get a free railway platform ticket, says Indian Railways. As part of the railways' Fit India initiative, the national transporter has started installing 'Fit India Squat Machine'.

First such machine was installed in Anand Vihar Railway Station in national capital. A person has to do 30 squats in 180 seconds in front of the automatic machine, and it will generate a free platform ticket.

As part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Fit India campaign, such machines will be installed in select railway stations across the country, Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC) Managing Director S K Lohia, said.

The installation of such machines not only serve the purpose of Fit India campaign goals but also to make the station interactive and fun for passengers, he said.

This was the first such kind machine installed in India while in many foreign countries, such machines are common in railway stations and airports, Lohia said.

The machine received massive response from public as more than 200 people tried it since its installation on Thursday. Even some people tried to beat the target by completing the task before 180 seconds, he said.

Since the machine is automatic, there is no need to press any button. Once a person starts doing squats in a designated place in front of the machine, it starts counting. It also senses if the person is doing the squats properly or not, he said.

The railways also started installing other health-related amenities including a pulse health machine kiosk, which measures various health and wellness parameters (body composition analysis, blood pressure etc.) and gives indications of potential lifestyle diseases with personalised recommendations, at stations.

Railways also plans to start "Dawa Dost", a generic medicine store in stations for passengers.