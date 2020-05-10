Doctor suicide case: Delhi court sends AAP MLA to four days' police custody

A Delhi court on Sunday sent AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal to four days' police custody in connection with a case of alleged suicide of a doctor in south Delhi last month.

Metropolitan Magistrate Neetika Kapoor allowed the police plea for custodial interrogation of Jarwal and co-accused Kapil Nagar.

The court said that the custodial interrogation of the accused was necessary.

“The investigation is at an initial stage and the recovery of the documents of the extortion is yet to be effected from the accused persons and the rule of the tanker mafia was yet to be ascertained in the case,” the judge said.

In its plea, police said ten days' custody was required of the accused.

The application was opposed by advocate Irshad, appearing for the AAP leader, who said that the politician had been falsely implicated in the case and was willing to cooperate with the police in the investigation as and when he will be called by them.

The court had on May 8 issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Jarwal and Nagar in connection with the case. Both the accused were arrested on Saturday.

The 52-year-old doctor, Rajendra Singh, had allegedly committed suicide in Durga Vihar in south Delhi on April 18.

In his suicide note, he had held Jarwal responsible for taking the extreme step, following which police registered a case against the legislator on charges of extortion and abetment to suicide.

Jarwal represents Deoli assembly constituency.

In the FIR, it is alleged that Singh, who was also in the business of water supply with the Delhi Jal Board since 2007, had been threatened and intimidated for extortion by Jarwal and Nagar.

The Delhi Police had on Thursday questioned Jarwal's father and brothers in connection with the case.

A case of extortion and abetment to suicide had been registered against Jarwal, Nagar and others at the Neb Sarai Police Station based on a complaint by the doctor’s son -- Hemant.