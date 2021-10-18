Doctors suggest getting flu shots despite side effects

Taking a flu shot is the need of the hour as it reduces one’s chances of getting sick from flu, the serious complications caused due to it, reduces chances of Covid-19, hospitalisation, and mortality rates.

Anyone above six months can get a flu shot every year as recommended by the expert and should not stop from getting the flu shots due to side effects like fever, body pain, or swelling at the injection site as they go away within a day or two.

Dr Mukesh Budhawani, General Physician, Apollo Clinic, Pune Said, "Flu is dangerous to you and your family’s health as high-risk individuals like infants, pregnant women, adults 65 and older, and those with chronic conditions, such as asthma, can become seriously ill.

“Getting the flu vaccine will reduce the seriousness and length of illness and even risk for a flu-related hospitalization and death. The flu shot can protect you and your loved ones against serious complications. It can impact a healthy individual’s health leading to pneumonia. In case you already have the flu then it takes a toll on your immune system and makes you prone to Covid infection.”

“Taking a flu shot can minimise the risk for a co-infection because it is possible to catch both the flu and Covid-19 simultaneously. Though they are both contagious respiratory illnesses, different viruses cause them, and no matter how healthy you are.

"Both the flu and Covid-19, which share similar symptoms like pain and swelling at the injection site, body pain, fever, and chills. Don’t avoid getting a shot owing to the fear of side effects. There are more flu cases this year compared to last year. More than 5,000 flu patients have been seen this year. People of all ages, from young children to the elderly are at a higher risk,” he added.

Dr Keerti Kotla, Apollo Diagnostic Pune said, "The flu vaccine has been linked to lower rates of cardiac events in those with heart problems. It also reduces the risk of worsening one’s lung disease like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Thus, anyone six months and older can get a flu shot.

"Discuss in length with your doctor about your medical history and then take the vaccine."

