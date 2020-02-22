Donald Trump's India visit: A throwback to the First Ladies who visited before Melania Trump

US President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit India on February 24. Accompanying him will be a host of dignitaries, and also the First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump. She has already expressed her desire to visit the Taj Mahal and see the beauty of one of the wonders of the world draped in the fading light of sunset. On the eve of her maiden visit to India, let's take a look at the previous First Ladies' who had set foot in the subcontinent.