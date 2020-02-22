Donald Trump's India visit: A throwback to the First Ladies who visited before Melania Trump

US President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit India on February 24. Accompanying him will be a host of dignitaries, and also the First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump. She has already expressed her desire to visit the Taj Mahal and see the beauty of one of the wonders of the world draped in the fading light of sunset. On the eve of her maiden visit to India, let's take a look at the previous First Ladies' who had set foot in the subcontinent.
Jacqueline Kennedy
A First Lady travelling to a country without the President may sound strange, but that is what happened during Jacqueline Kennedy's visit to India. John F. Kennedy did not visit India in 1962, but his First Lady came along with her sister Lee Radziwill for a nine-day tour. The trip was full of glamour and pomp, and she dazzled the nation with her charm and grace. (Photo credit: Wikipedia)
Pat Nixon
Pat Nixon visited Indiawith her husband, former US President Richard Nixon in 1969. The trip lasted for one day, and not many events were scheduled during her visit. (Photo credit: Wikipedia)
Rosalynn Carter
Former US President Jimmy Carter visited India along with his wife Rosalynn Carter in 1978. She visited the Navayug school and Daulatpur Nasirabad, a town 17 miles from New Delhi along with her husband, where she was gifted a colourful shawl. (Photo credit: Wikipedia)
Hillary Clinton
Former United States secretary of state, Hillary Clinton visited Indian twice, in 1995 and 1997. In 1995, she visited India on a three-day tour without her husband Bill Clinton. She came to India as a part of her twelve-day tour to southeast Asia to speak on women's rights. She was the second US First Lady after Jacqueline Kennedy to visit India without being accompanied by US President.
In 1997, she came to India to attend the funeral of Mother Teresa in Kolkata (then Calcutta). After the funeral, she visited Mother Teresa’s Sishu Bhavan Orphanage in Kolkata. (Photo credit: Britannica)
Laura Bush
Former US President George Bush and his wife Laura Bush visited India in 2006. During her stay, she went to Noida’s famous Film City where the Indian version of Sesame Street was being filmed and visited the center run by Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity in Delhi. (Photo credit: Wikipedia)
Michelle Obama
Former US President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama came to India twice: in 2010 and later in 2015. It was probably the most highly anticipated India visit by a US First Lady after Jacqueline Kennedy. During her 2010 visit, she danced with children in Mumbai University, played hopscotch. Shealso danced to a Bollywood song at Mumbai's Holy Name High School much to the delight of Barack Obama. During the 2015 visit though, she decided to stay out of the limelight, skipping most of the scheduled events. (Photo credit: Wikipedia)