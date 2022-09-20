Donations of over Rs 2,000 to parties can’t be anonymous, says EC

The Election Commission of India, on Tuesday, proposed to bring down anonymous political donations from Rs 20,000 to Rs 2,000 to cleanse election funding of black money, reported ANI.

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Rajiv Kumar wrote a letter to the law ministry to cap the cash donations to political parties. In his letter written to Union law Minister Kiren Rijiju, CEC proposed to cap cash donation at 20 per cent or at Rs 20 crore whichever is lower.

The ECI held a series of meetings with the Gujarat Director General of Police, Chief Secretary and other senior officials during its three-day visit to review the situation in the state for the forthcoming Assembly polls. They discussed in detail topics related to voters' roll and special summary revision, electronic voting machine (EVM/VVPAT), minimum facilities at polling stations, manpower, transportation, law and order, security, training and capacity building, among others, press the release said.

