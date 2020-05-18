Don't dilute lockdown restrictions, states can impose harsher measures: MHA

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked states to not dilute any restrictions imposed as part of the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown 4.0 that will be in place till May 31.

In a letter to the states, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said the guidelines have been issued after taking into consideration the views of the state governments following the video conference held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Ministers on May 11.

Bhalla said the states and union territories will now categorise red, orange, and green zones by following the revised guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoFHW) on Sunday.

Inside the red and orange zones, district administration or the local urban bodies will also identify containment and buffer zones using technical inputs at the local level by adhering to the guidelines issued by the MoFHW (Ministry of Family Health and Welfare).

Strict perimeter control will be maintained in containment zones, where no movement of people would be allowed except for medical emergencies and for maintaining the supply of essential goods and services.

"A limited number of activities will continue to remain prohibited throughout the country. In order to facilitate the movement of persons, various modes of transport have already been opened as per SOPs(Standard Operating Procedures) issued by the MHA. All other activities will be permitted except those which are specifically prohibited under these guidelines," Bhalla said.

"I would like to reiterate again that state/union territories cannot dilute restrictions imposed vide the guidelines issued by MHA. States/UTs based on their assessment of the situation, may prohibit certain other activities in various zones, or impose such restrictions as deemed necessary," he added.

He also asked states to widely publicise their guidelines to avoid confusion among people.