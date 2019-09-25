Don't need Trump's advise on father of nation: Congress

Congress on Wednesday slammed US President Donald Trump's reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as 'father of India' and termed it as an insult to Mahatma Gandhi.

“Well, I am certainly not proud of the 'praise' and think it is an insult to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi,” senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said.

"We honour self-made billionaires often. Who start with nothing, work hard and build a fortune. One of them is Fred Trump, Donald's father," Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi said in response to Trump's remarks.

Congress spokesman Rajeev Tyagi mocked Trump, saying there was no need for a foreign leader to tell Indians who is the father of nation.

“Indians are wise enough to know who is the father of their nation. There is no need for a leader of a foreign land to tutor them on this matter,” Tyagi told reporters at the AICC briefing.

Tyagi said a person who believes in non-violence, respected humanity, had faith in universal brotherhood and empathised with the people can be described as the father of the nation and Mahatma Gandhi was such a person, who is respected across the world.

The Congress also slammed Union Minister Jitendra Singh for suggesting that those not liking Trump's remarks may not be considering themselves as Indians.

"So my friend Dr Jitendra Singh, will you out me as a non-Indian? Do so if this is your criteria," Ramesh said.

