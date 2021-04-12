Don't take action on diesel generator emission till CPCB finalises guidelines, NGT tells states

The National Green Tribunal has asked the all state pollution control boards not to take any coercive action against the existing diesel generator sets till the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) finalises its guidelines for retrofitting emission control equipment.

The CPCB has already formed a committee to recommend the modes to retrofit emission control equipment by existing diesel generator manufacturers to ensure they follow emission norms.

The NGT Principal bench headed by its chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel passed the order following a complaint from the Indian Diesel Engine Manufacturer Association that despite the CPCB in the process of framing guidelines, the states are issuing orders on retrofitting emission control devices by existing generator sets.

Earlier, the NGT had ordered that the states have to prepare an action plan to control air pollution including that from diesel generator sets. The NGT had also asked the states to submit their compliance report to the CPCB on the issue of control of pollution by diesel generator sets. Following this, the states started issuing notices to manufacturers asking them to retrofit emission control equipment and recommended shifting to gas-based generators.

To check increasing air pollution, the NGT had earlier ordered that at least one air quality monitoring station should be set up in each district to monitor the quality of air.

Noting that dust is a significant component of air pollution, the NGT also directed all municipal corporations and local bodies to ensure that water is sprinkled on roads before sweeping them.