Double penalty for traffic cops if they break new rules

Traffic police officials will have to pay double the fines set under the new Motor Vehicles Act if they break any traffic rules, according to an order issued by the Delhi Traffic Police.

The order, issued on September 3, stated that the penalty will be applicable to all traffic police officials who break traffic rules while driving official or private vehicles.

Under the new law, fines for all traffic offences have been raised to curb the growing traffic problems and corruption. Following this order, a traffic police caught for jumping the red light will be fined Rs 2,000 instead of the Rs 1,000 mandated in the amended Act.

Delhi: Joint Police Commissioner, Traffic issued a statement yesterday stating that all traffic police officials will have to pay double the fines set under the amended law (Motor Vehicle Act,1988) for breaking traffic rules whether driving official or private vehicles. pic.twitter.com/3NEB40LCJm — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2019

"Any authority that is empowered to enforce the provision of this Act (Motor Vehicle Act, 1988) shall, if such authority commits an offence under this Act, shall be liable for twice the penalty corresponding to that offence under this Act," the order stated.

The provision to penalise enforcing authorities higher than the general fine amount is stated under section 210 (B) of the recently implemented Act.

The order further directs all Deputy Commissioners of Police of districts/units to brief and sensitise the staff working under their operational control to follow traffic rules and regulations in true letter and spirit whether they are riding/driving police vehicles or their own private vehicles.