Jaishankar congratulates new Nepalese Foreign Min Saud

EAM Jaishankar congratulates newly appointed Nepalese counterpart Saud

In Kathmandu, Indian envoy Naveen Srivastava paid a courtesy call on Saud and conveyed a message from Jaishankar

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 16 2023, 22:51 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2023, 22:56 ist
Newly appointed Foreign Minister of Nepal N.P. Saud. Credit: PTI Photo

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday congratulated his newly appointed Nepalese counterpart Narayan Prasad Saud, hours after he took charge of the post.

Saud, a leader of Nepali Congress, was sworn in as the foreign minister, weeks ahead of a planned visit to India by Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda.

"Congratulate H.E. N.P. Saud on his appointment as the Foreign Minister of Nepal. Look forward to working together to strengthen our multifaceted partnership. Best wishes for success in your new role," Jaishankar tweeted.

Also Read | Indian tourist dies after falling from steep hill in Nepal

In Kathmandu, Indian envoy Naveen Srivastava paid a courtesy call on Saud and conveyed a message from Jaishankar.

"Naveen Srivastava, Ambassador of India paid a courtesy call on Hon Foreign Minister Mr N P Saud @NPSaudnc today. Amb Srivastava conveyed message of congratulations from MEA of India H. E. @DrSJaishankar to the FM on his appointment as the Foreign Minister of Nepal," the Nepalese foreign ministry tweeted.

Prime Minister Prachanda was holding the charge of the foreign ministry as his coalition partner Nepali Congress delayed its nomination to the post.

Under the power sharing understanding, Nepali Congress was to recommend a leader for the foreign minister's post.

The Nepalese prime minister is set to visit India in the next couple of weeks.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Nepal
India News
S Jaishankar

Related videos

What's Brewing

Veiled man unmasked in Kenyan women's chess tournament

Veiled man unmasked in Kenyan women's chess tournament

Diljit Dosanjh creates Coachella history

Diljit Dosanjh creates Coachella history

Centre plans to make high-end 'Aspirational toilets'

Centre plans to make high-end 'Aspirational toilets'

Taylor Swift blames Joe Alwyn for breakup news leak

Taylor Swift blames Joe Alwyn for breakup news leak

Mt Meru, a big challenge for mountaineers: Zirpe 

Mt Meru, a big challenge for mountaineers: Zirpe 

Iraq's ancient treasures sand-blasted by climate change

Iraq's ancient treasures sand-blasted by climate change

K'taka polls: Old ways don’t work with new voters

K'taka polls: Old ways don’t work with new voters

Food from a lost homeland

Food from a lost homeland

Rishikesh, where god & man intermingle...

Rishikesh, where god & man intermingle...

After 18 yrs, Europe's nuclear reactor to start output

After 18 yrs, Europe's nuclear reactor to start output

 