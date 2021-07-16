Earthquake of 3.4 magnitude hits Assam

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Jul 16 2021, 12:11 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2021, 12:11 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

An earthquake of 3.4 magnitude hit several districts of Assam on Friday morning, an official bulletin said.

There was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property, it said.

The earthquake took place at 8.39 am and the epicentre was at Nagaon in central Assam, the National Center for Seismology said.

The depth of the earthquake was 10 km, it said.

According to the bulletin, the place of occurrence was 40 km west of Tezpur on the northern bank of Brahmaputra river.

Panic-stricken people ran out of their homes as the quake struck the state.

Northeastern states fall in the high seismic zone and earthquakes frequently hit the region.

A 6.4 magnitude quake had shaken the region on April 28. 

