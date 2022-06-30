14 killed, 39 others missing as landslide hits railway construction site in Manipur

At least 14 persons were killed and 39 others, including three railway engineers are missing after a massive landslide buried a railway construction camp in Manipur's Noney district on Wednesday night.

The camp was set up for construction of new railway lines between Jiribam and the state capital Imphal.

At least 23 persons, including 13 soldiers of the Territorial Army have been rescued, officials said. Most of the victims belonged to 107 Territorial Army, who were deployed for security of the construction site near Tupul railway yard and those engaged by the railways for the project.

"Due to incessant and heavy rains for the last few days, the hillock adjacent to the Tupul station yard gave away and came down on the under construction station yard. The under construction Tupul station building, track formation and camps of construction workers got damaged as a result of the massive landslide," said Sabyasachi De, chief public relations officer of Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR). He, however, could not tell about the exact number of casualties.

Director general of Manipur police, P Doungel told reporters in Imphal that 14 bodies have been recovered while 23 persons have been rescued so far.

Official sources told DH that at least 76 persons were there at the site, of which 43 belonged to the territorial army. Three railway engineers and at least 26 others related to two construction companies engaged by the NFR for the project were in the yard during the disaster.

The landslide blocked the flow of the Ijai river and created an artificial dam. The administration issued a warning for the residents of Tupul and nearby areas fearing possible breach of the dam.

"Relentless search operations will continue during the night. Engineering equipment including dozers have been pressed into service for creating access to the incident site and help in the rescue efforts," Lt. Col. Sumit Sharma, a defence public relations officer, based in Kohima in neighbouring Nagaland said in a statement on Thursday evening.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah called up Manipur CM N. Biren Singh and took stock of the situation and the rescue efforts. Singh visited the camp site and announced an ex-gratia of Rs. five lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 for those injured in the disaster. Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi also expressed concern and condoled the deaths.

The GOC-in-C of Eastern Command, Lt. Gen. R P Kalita and GOC Spear Corps, Lt. Gen. RC Tiwari also visited the incident site and took stock of the rescue efforts.