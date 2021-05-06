16 dead in post-poll violence in Bengal, says Mamata; Central team reaches to probe

On a day when a four-member fact-finding team arrived in West Bengal to probe the reasons behind post-poll violence, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said 16 people have died in the state since May 3 in violence after the Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters at the state Secretariat the Chief Minister said that out of the 16 who died in post-poll violence majority were from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP while one person was from the Sangyukt Morcha or the Left-Congress-ISF alliance.

“The State Government will provide a compensation of Rs. 2 lakh to the family of a member of the deceased. It will also provide the jobs of Home Guard to the next of kin of those who died in Sitalkuchi during the elections,” said Mamata.

Lashing out at the BJP, the Chief Minister said that the saffron party was yet to come to accept the people’s mandate and its Central leaders including Union Ministers were inciting violence in Bengal.

“ It has not even been 24 hours since I was sworn in as the Chief Minister, there was a letter from the Centre and then their team arrived here today ( Thursday). I request the BJP excise restraint,” said Mamata.

She also said that her Government wants to focus on tackling the Covid-19 pandemic in the State and do not want to get into any confrontation.

Earlier in the day, the Home Ministry team led by an additional secretary of the Ministry met top State Government officials at the State Secretariat. According to sources in the State administration the Central team held a meeting with the State’s Home Secretary and the Director General of Police. Later a BJP delegation led by State president Dilip Ghosh met the Central delegation.

The team is expected to visit some areas in Kolkata and South and North 24 Paraganas district.

The Home Ministry of Wednesday sent a strongly worded letter to the State Government reminding it to submit a detailed report on the reason behind post-poll violence and steps taken to address the issue. It had also asked West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to send a report on it.