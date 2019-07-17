19 human rights courts in WB in 9 years: Mamata

The West Bengal government has set up 19 human rights courts in the state in the past eight years, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday.

She made the remark in tweet to mark the World Day for International Justice.

Mamata in her tweet also stated that her government is committed to frame good laws to ensure justice for all.

“#InternationalJusticeDay #Bangla Govt is committed to framing good laws for people and ensuring good justice for all. 19 human rights courts have been set up in #Bangla in the last 8 years,” she tweeted.

World Day for International Justice is celebrated annually as an effort to highlight the strengthening of the system of international justice.