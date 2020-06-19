20 fresh COVID-19 cases in Tripura; count rises to 1,159

Twenty more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura, taking the state's tally to 1,159, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has said.

Nine out of 130 samples and 11 out of 1,250 samples have tested positive for COVID-19, Deb said in two separate tweets on Thursday.

Of the 20 new cases, five were reported in Khowai, four in Unokoti, three each in Sepahijala, West and North districts and one each in Dhalai and Gomati districts, he said, adding that most of the new patients have a travel history.

Fifty-eight more people have recovered and were discharged from a COVID-19 care centre here on Thursday, officials said.

Of the 1,159 cases, 520 are active while 639 people have recovered, they said.

A total of 719 people are under institutional quarantine and 6,275 are in home isolation, the officials added.