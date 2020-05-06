22 test coronavirus positive in Tripura BSF camp

Tripura reported 22 new COVID-19 positive cases in a BSF camp in Dhalai district, where 27 persons tested positive since Saturday.

This took the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state to 64. Two of them recovered and 62 are still active.

Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

"22 persons from 138th-Bn at BSF camp in Ambassa found COVID19 positive today including 18 male, 1 female, 3 children. Don't Panic, govt is working vigilantly," Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb tweeted on Wednesday evening.

Alert! 22 persons from 138th-Bn #BSF Ambassa found #COVID19 POSITIVE today including 18 Male, 1 Female, 3 Children. Total #COVID19 POSITIVE cases in Tripura stands at 64 (2 already discharged, so active cases : 62) Don't Panic, Govt is working vigilantly.#TripuraCOVID19Count — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) May 6, 2020

Tripura had declared the state as "corona free" about a week ago after two COVID-19 positive persons recovered and were discharged.

But two BSF personnel tested COVID-19 positive on Saturday and 12 more tested positive on Sunday. Shocked over this, the health department swung into action quickly and tested 179 samples out of which 11 BSF men and two children tested positive on Monday taking the toll to 27. The toll reached 40 after 13 more tested positive on Tuesday. The state health department on Monday sealed three BSF camps and declared Dhalai as 'Red Zone.'

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

All of them are asymptomic and the health department is trying to identify the source of infection.

The BSF guards the 856-km border Tripura shares with Bangladesh.