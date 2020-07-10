23 people test positive for coronavirus in Mizoram

PTI
PTI, Aizawl,
  • Jul 10 2020, 12:17 ist
Representative image.

As many as 23 people, including 15 Assam Rifles jawans and seven National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel, have tested positive for Covid-19 in Mizoram, taking the state's tally to 226, officials said on Friday.

A statement issued by the state Information and Public Relations department said the new patients, including a 26-year-old woman, were confirmed Covid-19 positive at the Zoram Medical College (ZMC) on Thursday night.

The Assam Rifles jawans are posted at Zokhawsang near Aizawl and the NDRF personnel at Lungverh, about 15 km from here, the statement said.

The woman patient had returned from Kolkata and belonged to Aizawl district, it said.

Mizoram has so far reported 226 Covid-19 cases, of which 83 are active cases while 143 people have recovered.

