4 arrested in Narada case move Calcutta High Court seeking reconsideration of stay on bail

A day after the CBI court’s order to grant bail to three Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders including two Ministers and former leader of the party in the Narada sting operation case was stayed by the Calcutta High Court, the four accused approached the Calcutta High Court seeking reconsideration of its stay order.

The matter will come up for hearing on Wednesday.

Senior TMC leaders including Ministers Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee and MLA Madan Mitra along with former party leader Sovan Chatterjee were arrested by the CBI on Monday morning in the Narada sting operation case.

In a dramatic turn of events, a CBI court in Kolkata granted interim bail to all four of them in the evening but late on Monday night, the CBI approached the Calcutta High Court seeking cancellation of bail which issued a stay on the order of the CBI court.

All the four accused submitted their plea to the Calcutta High Court seeking reconsideration of its stay order.

"Even though the case will come up for hearing on Wednesday, all four of them (accused) will move the High Court on Tuesday. We will take every step necessary in the legal battle," said lawyer Anindya Raut, a counsel for the accused.

The Calcutta High Court in its order on Monday stated that the Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta submitted before it stating that when the CBI officers were about to produce the accused before the court, the CBI office was gheraoed by "political supporters of persons in custody."

"The crowd was 2,000 to 3,000. Stone pelting was reported. Some of the supporters even entered the office of the CBI and manhandled the staff present there," stated the Calcutta High Court order referring to Mehta’s submission.

It further stated that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived at the spot and "sat on dharna there."

It stated that the State’s Law Minister along with a “crowd of 2,000 to 3,000 supporters” went to the court where the accused were to be presented and remained there throughout the day.

"As during the period where arguments were heard, the order was passed by the Court below, we deem it appropriate to stay the order and direct that the accused persons shall be treated to be in judicial custody in further order," stated the order by the Bench of Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Arijit Banerjee.

Meanwhile, apart from Hakim, the three other accused were admitted to a Government hospital after they complained of uneasiness.