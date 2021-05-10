43 TMC leaders sworn in as ministers in Bengal Assembly

43 TMC leaders sworn in as ministers in West Bengal Assembly

PTI,
  • May 10 2021, 11:16 ist
  • updated: May 10 2021, 12:40 ist
Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI File Photo

At least 43 members of the third cabinet of the Mamata Banerjee-government were on Monday sworn-in as ministers during a low-key ceremony at the Raj Bhawan, amid the raging Covid-19 pandemic.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar administered the oath of office and secrecy to the ministers.

Three TMC leaders Amit Mitra, Bratya Basu and Rathin Ghosh were sworn-in virtually. Mitra is unwell and both Basu and Ghosh are recuperating from Covid-19.

Other elected legislators like Partha Chatterjee, Subrata Mukherjee, Firhad Hakim and Sadhan Pande also took oath at the ceremony, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was present along with other state government officials.

Banerjee is scheduled to hold a cabinet meeting at the secretariat later in the day, during which she is expected to allot portfolios to the ministers.

Those who were sworn-in include 24 cabinet ministers and 10 ministers of state (independent charge).

