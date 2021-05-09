Bengal Governor takes dig at CM Mamata Banerjee over post-poll violence

Taking potshots at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for post-poll violence in the State, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday stated that unleashing violence on those who exercised their voting rights was not the dream of Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore. He made the comments in a tweet on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Tagore.

“Tribute to composer of NATIONAL ANTHEM, great philosopher & writer, Nobel Laureate, Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore on his birth anniversary.Unleashing of violence @MamataOfficial on those who exercised right to vote was not his dream. Let’s resolve to realize his dream,” tweeted Dhankhar.

During the day, 12 persons were arrested in the relation to the death of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker in clash with BJP workers in Birhbum district. Nine other TMC workers were critically injured in the clash which took place late on Friday night.

Meanwhile, the four-member team sent to Bengal by the Union Home Ministry to probe incidents of post-poll violence in the State visited Chunchura in Hooghly district. They spoke to local BJP workers who had to flee from home due to post-poll violence. The Central team also visited Dhaniakhali in the district.