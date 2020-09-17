83-year-old among 26 new Covid-19 cases in Mizoram; tally crosses 1,500-mark

Mizoram's Covid-19 tally crossed the 1,500-mark on Thursday as 26 more people, including an 83-year-old man, were found to be positive, an official said.

Thirteen cases were detected at the Zoram Medical College, three people were found positive through TrueNat tests at three district hospitals, while 10 cases were found through rapid antigen tests, he said.

Of the fresh cases, 21 were reported from the Aizawl district, three from the Serchhip district and one each from Lunglei and Hnahthial districts, he said.

Three Border Security Force (BSF) jawans, five personnel of the Mizoram Armed Police (MAP), three children aged between five and 10, and two health workers were among the newly-infected patients.

Seven of the new patients are from two families of a neighbourhood in Aizawl, the official said.

The state has so far reported 1,506 cases of Covid-19.

There are 567 active cases in Mizoram at present, as per the state Health Department.

Total 939 people have so far recovered, taking the recovery rate to 62.36 per cent.

The Northeastern state has tested total 55,465 samples for Covid-19, including 1,266 on Wednesday, the department said.

Mizoram has not reported any Covid-19 fatality.