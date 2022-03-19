AIMPLB to approach Supreme Court on hijab issue

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), that represents a broad section of Indian Muslims, has stated that it will approach Supreme Court on the hijab issue.

The Board has asked Muslims to be “patient”, and peacefully register their protest (in the state concerned) if any state government imposes a ban on the scarf, and not to take the law into their own hands.

Board’s legal committee and secretaries recently attended an online meeting to have an overview of the Karnataka High Court verdict on hijab. Maulana Sagheer Ahmed Rashadi, Ameer-e-Shariat, Karnataka was also a part of the meeting.

In a statement attributed to Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, its general secretary, the Board has stated that the verdict has not taken into account the freedom of the individual; what action is mandatory and what’s not in Islam -- the Court has taken a call on this issue. The Board stated that it will take appropriate steps within the purview of the law and approach Supreme Court. The verdict should be challenged in Supreme Court, the Board has observed.

Meanwhile, the Board has appealed to scholars, intellectuals, investors and businessmen to establish more and more girl-schools, and make arrangements for quality education with an Islamic environment. It has urged the Muslims in the social sector to hold meetings with private institutions and encourage them for setting up separate classrooms for girl-students in 8th standard, and above.

