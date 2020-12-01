All problems sorted: TMC after meeting Suvendu

All problems sorted: TMC top brass after meeting Suvendu Adhikari

Senior party leaders Saugata Roy and Sudip Bandopadhyay were also present in the meeting

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Dec 01 2020, 22:54 ist
  • updated: Dec 01 2020, 22:54 ist
Trinamool Youth Congress chief Abhishek Banerjee, who is the nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI Photo

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee and election strategist Prashant Kishor on Tuesday met Suvendu Adhikari, who resigned as a minister in the West Bengal government last week, following which the party claimed that all the issues have been resolved.

The meeting, which lasted for two hours, happened at a place in north Kolkata.

Read | Is Mamata losing the plot in West Bengal?

Senior party leaders Saugata Roy and Sudip Bandopadhyay were also present in the meeting.

"The meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere. All the problems have been sorted out. The party is united. There was the need for a face-to-face meeting to sort out the issues. So it was done," Roy told PTI.

Adhikari, the face of the Nandigram movement that added to the political heft of Mamata Banerjee and catapulted her to power, resigned from her cabinet on Friday, setting off speculation that he may quit the ruling TMC ahead of the state assembly polls next year.

He was said to be unhappy over organisational changes in the Trinamool Congress and the growing clout of Kishor and Abhishek, the nephew of the chief minister, in the decision making process of the state government.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Trinamool Congress
BJP
West Bengal
TMC

What's Brewing

Polish zoo captures rare mouse-deer birth on video

Polish zoo captures rare mouse-deer birth on video

Lonely no more: Kaavan the elephant makes new friend

Lonely no more: Kaavan the elephant makes new friend

'India saw largest drop in malaria cases in 2000-2019'

'India saw largest drop in malaria cases in 2000-2019'

This MNC will try a four-day work week

This MNC will try a four-day work week

Who moved the Utah monolith?

Who moved the Utah monolith?

 