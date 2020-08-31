Almost 10 crore people in West Bengal covered under Khadya Sathi scheme: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said almost 10 crore people in the state are covered under the 'Khadya Sathi' scheme.

The Chief Minister said that free ration will be provided to the people till June 2021.

"Remembering the martyrs of 1959 Khadya Andolan. In Bengal, we provide food security to almost 10 crore people of the state, through the Khadya Sathi scheme, during this time of the pandemic. Free ration will be provided to the people till June 2021," Banerjee tweeted.

The Chief Minister had earlier on June 30 this year announced the decision to provide free ration to people till June 2021.

West Bengal witnessed a mass movement in the late 1958 by the then undivided CPI and other left groups protesting against the food crisis. The movement for food (Khadya Andolon) reached its peak in August 1959.

On this day the same year, several demonstrators, including farmers and women, were killed in baton charge during a protest rally on the issue.

The 'Khadya Sathi' Scheme was inaugurated by Banerjee on January 27, 2016 with the main purpose to ensure that almost 90 per cent of the population would come under food security.