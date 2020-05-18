Amphan intensifies into super cyclone

The cyclonic storm Amphan has intensified into a Super Cyclonic storm, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Kolkata said on Monday. The super cyclone is currently located about 770 km South of Parasdip in Odisha and 920 km South- Southwest of Digha.

“The Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘AMPHAN’ (pronounced as UM-PUN) over west-central and adjoining central parts of South Bay of Bengal moved nearly northwards with a speed of 04 kmph during past 06 hours, intensified further into a Super Cyclonic Storm...” stated a release by the Regional Meteorological Centre.

It also stated that it was very likely to move “nearly northwards” for sometime and then north-northeastwards across and across northwest Bay of Bengal.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Kolkata, the storm is expected to make landfall between Digha in West Bengal and Hatiya islands in Bangladesh close to the Sundarbans on Wednesday afternoon or evening.

However, during landfall, Amphan will weaken a bit and turn into an extremely severe cyclonic storm with wind speed of about 160 to 175 kms per hour and gusting up to 185 kms per hour.

It will cause heavy rainfall at several places such as Kolkata and the districts of North and South 24 Paraganas, Howrah, Hooghly and East Medinpur. Districts such as Nadia and Murshidabad are also expected to witness similar rainfall.

The wind speed will gradually peak Wednesday afternoon gusting upto 195 kms over the districts of North and South 24 Paraganas and East Medinipur.

The release stated that there will be total suspension of fishing activities from May 18 to May 21.

“Sea condition will be Phenomenal over west-central and adjoining central parts of south Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours. It will become Phenomenal over northern parts of central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Bay of Bengal on 19th May and over north Bay of Bengal on 20th May 2020,” stated the release.

The state government has issued a high alert in the coastal districts and teams of State Disaster Management Relief Force has been deployed.