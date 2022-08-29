Army personnel missing as boat capsizes in Assam

Army personnel missing as boat capsizes in Assam

Three army men were rowing a country boat in the river at Solmara area of the district when it suddenly capsized on Sunday evening

PTI
PTI, Tezpur,
  • Aug 29 2022, 14:32 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2022, 15:34 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

An army personnel is reported to be missing when the boat in which he was in capsized in River Brahmaputra in Assam's Sonitpur district, Defence official said here on Monday.

Three army men were rowing a country boat in the river at Solmara area of the district when it suddenly capsized on Sunday evening. Two of them swam to safety and the third is still missing, the official said.

A search operation has been launched by the National Disaster Response Force, he said. The missing Army personnel has been identified as Anil Kumar, a clerk with the Gajraj Corps here, he added.

The military field formation of the Indian Army covers the states of Assam and western Arunachal Pradesh.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Assam
Indian Army
India News
National Disaster Response Force
Brahmaputra

What's Brewing

NASA shoots for the Moon, on its way to Mars

NASA shoots for the Moon, on its way to Mars

Virtual reality revives Iraq's war-ravaged heritage

Virtual reality revives Iraq's war-ravaged heritage

Coconut shells open up new avenues for K'taka farmers

Coconut shells open up new avenues for K'taka farmers

The long road ahead for colonial reparations

The long road ahead for colonial reparations

Up for a cricket? Experts want Indians to expand palate

Up for a cricket? Experts want Indians to expand palate

 