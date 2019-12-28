Army rescues 1,500 tourists stranded in Sikkim

The Army rescued tourists who were stuck in East Sikkim, earthmovers and bulldozers are working to clear the snow and restore connectivity

PTI
PTI, Gangtok ,
  • Dec 28 2019, 13:37pm ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2019, 13:40pm ist
Tourists enjoy yak ride on a snow covered hill after fresh snowfall at Changu Lake some 40 kilometres from Gangtok, in Sikkim on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

The Indian Army has rescued about 1,500 tourists who were stranded in Nathu La in East Sikkim, an official release said on Saturday.

Some 1,500 to 1,700 tourists travelling in about 300 vehicles from Gangtok got stranded at various stretches of the Jawaharlal Nehru Road between 13th Mile and Nathu La on Friday evening due to heavy snowfall, it said.

Approximately 1,500 travellers including women, children and elderly persons have been rescued and 570 of them accommodated at Army Camp at 17th Mile, the release said.

The stranded tourists were provided food, warm clothing and medicines, it said.

Army earthmovers and bulldozers are working to clear the snow and restore connectivity, the release said, adding the evacuation process will continue till all the visitors safely return to Gangtok.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Indian Army
Sikkim
Snowfall
Comments (+)
 