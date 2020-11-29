TMC to blame for artificial potato crisis in WB: Ghosh

Artificial potato crisis created in Bengal, TMC govt to blame: Dilip Ghosh

The price of potato has been inflated by those patronised by the ruling party, said Ghosh in an attack on the TMC govt

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Nov 29 2020, 18:25 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2020, 18:25 ist
BJP state chief Dilip Ghosh. Credit: PTI Photo

Hitting out at the TMC government in West Bengal, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh on Sunday alleged that an "artificial potato crisis" has been created in the state by those patronised by the ruling party.

Expressing concern over the "sudden spurt in the price of the kitchen staple, now available at Rs 40 per kg, if not more", Ghosh said this has hurt the common man and pinched their pockets hard.

"Why is the price of potato so high? The crisis has been created artificially by those patronised by the ruling party. It has been created by those who take cut money for everything," Ghosh told reporters here.

The BJP leader also said that a section of TMC members are unhappy with the way the leadership has been functioning and claimed that the "revolting" cadres are raising slogans such as 'PK Hatao TMC Bnachao' to protest against the ruling party's decision to hire election strategist Prashant Kishor's services before 2021 Assembly polls.

Asked if the saffron party will be able to recover from the jolt it faced in the Hills, with Gorkha Janmukti Morcha leader Bimal Gurung severing ties with the NDA and joining the TMC camp, Ghosh said the turncoat has "betrayed" the people of Darjeeling.

"Gurung has betrayed the people in the Hills and the Binoy Tamang faction has no acceptability. The BJP, however, has all along stood by the people there. Our MP enjoys great popularity in the Hills," he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

West Bengal
BJP
TMC
Dilip Ghosh
Mamata Banerjee

What's Brewing

Kulhad tea at stations:National drink goes eco-friendly

Kulhad tea at stations:National drink goes eco-friendly

Pakistan jumbo sets off to Cambodia after Cher campaign

Pakistan jumbo sets off to Cambodia after Cher campaign

Space Odyssey unwritten? Utah monolith disappears

Space Odyssey unwritten? Utah monolith disappears

The fine art of authenticity

The fine art of authenticity

Severe fire danger for Aus as mercury smashes records

Severe fire danger for Aus as mercury smashes records

''Hindu Fevicol' is what makes BJP special'

''Hindu Fevicol' is what makes BJP special'

 