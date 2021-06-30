Assam cabinet decides to grant one-month compulsory leave to policemen

The Assam cabinet on Wednesday decided to grant one-month compulsory leave every year to police personnel from the rank of constable to sub-inspector to visit their homes.

The cabinet also gave its nod to give a 10-day annual leave to those who are staying with their families in police quarters, the government spokesperson and water resources minister Pijush Hazarika told reporters.

The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The cabinet decided that staffers from the rank of constable to sub-inspector in all the arms battalion of the Assam Police will be given one-month compulsory leave every year for visiting their homes, Hazarika said.

The cabinet also gave the task of setting up mobile towers to the Information Technology Department to strengthen internet access in the state for benefit of online education.

Hazarika said the cabinet approved a proposal to increase commission of fair price shops and cooperative societies for transportation of commodities from Rs 100.10 per quintal to Rs 143.

At least 860 cooperative societies in the state will receive a fixed amount of Rs five lakh per year for using godowns and other services.

Transportation contracts for carrying commodities from FCI godowns and other facilities will preferably be given to cooperatives, he said.

The council of ministers also decided that MLA Padma Hazarika will be given cabinet rank for effectively carrying out duties and responsibilities as head of a committee for utilising 77,000 bighas of land at Gorukhuti in Sipajhar for agricultural purposes, Hazarika said.

Ministers Chandra Mohan Patowary, Atul Bora and Dr Ranoj Pegu have been given the responsibility of ensuring the implementation of cabinet decisions, he added.