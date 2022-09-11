Assam Cong general secy resigns over leadership issues

Assam Congress general secretary says party leadership ‘directionless’, resigns

Choudhury announced his resignation in a letter to All India Congress Committee President Sonia Gandhi

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Sep 11 2022, 22:40 ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2022, 22:47 ist
Kamrul Islam Choudhury also alleged that no action has been taken against those MLAs who had cross-voted during the recently held presidential election. Credit: Twitter/@Kamrul4rmAssam

Assam Congress general secretary Kamrul Islam Choudhury on Sunday resigned from the party, terming the state leadership "directionless and confused".

Choudhury announced his resignation in a letter to All India Congress Committee President Sonia Gandhi.

"... The present instability of Congress party in Assam due to the directionless and confused leadership of APCC during the last few months has left no reason for me to continue as a member of INC," he said.

Also Read — Assam Cabinet approves plan to withdraw three lakh 'petty' criminal cases to reduce caseload

Choudhury also alleged that no action has been taken against those MLAs who had cross-voted during the recently held presidential election despite Assam Pradesh Congress Committee Bhupen Kumar Borah publicly accepting it.

Not taking action against the legislators indulging in cross-voting has "demoralised thousands of grassroot workers like me, who have given blood and sweat for the party for years", he said in the letter.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Congress
Assam
India News
INC
Sonia Gandhi

What's Brewing

Vembanad lake continues to decay even after Ramsar tag

Vembanad lake continues to decay even after Ramsar tag

Plastic might be making you obese

Plastic might be making you obese

Lush Kashmir losing its paddy fields fast

Lush Kashmir losing its paddy fields fast

Why are some people mosquito magnets?

Why are some people mosquito magnets?

Queen's death could prompt reconciliation for Sussexes

Queen's death could prompt reconciliation for Sussexes

Pause in the moment

Pause in the moment

Shoot down the idea of suicide

Shoot down the idea of suicide

 