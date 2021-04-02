Assam EVM controversy: EC suspends 4 polling officials; repoll ordered for the Ratabari constituency

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday suspended four polling personnel, including a presiding officer, and ordered a repoll for the Ratabari Assembly constituency in South Assam's Karimganj district after a polling party was held hostage and attacked allegedly by supporters of a BJP candidate with EVMs being found in his wife's car.

A statement issued by the EC said although the seals of the EVMs were found intact, a repoll has been ordered at the polling station at 149- Indira M.V. School under 1 Ratabari (SC) Assembly constituency.

After the polling concluded at 6 pm on Thursday, the polling party, along with an armed police escort, was returning to Karimganj. As the vehicle was approaching the Nilam Bazar area, it broke down due to the mud and slush that created traffic congestion.

"Due to the traffic congestion and bad weather condition, the party became detached from its convoy," said the statement. At around 9.20 pm, the polling party stopped a car and boarded it along with the EVMs without checking the ownership of the vehicle.

"As the vehicle was moving towards Karimganj, they were surrounded by a mob of about 50 people which started pelting stones at them. The mob also started abusing them and did not allow the vehicle to pass. When they asked the leader of the mob, he replied that it was the vehicle of Krishnendu Paul who is a contesting candidate of a neighbouring constituency (Patharkandi) and he levelled allegations that the EVM was being taken to be tampered with," said the ECI statement.

The vehicle was found to be that of Paul's wife, Madhumita Paul. "A larger crowd had gathered by then and they were attacked and held hostage by a mob along with the EVM in the vehicle at 9.45 pm alleging that the EVM was being taken to be tampered with," it added.

The mob turned violent and damaged the glass of the vehicle by stone pelting. During the course of the stone pelting, Karimganj's SP also sustained minor injuries on his collarbone and they had to resort to blank firing to disperse the mob.

Polling for 39 Assembly constituencies including 15 in three South Assam districts was conducted on Thursday.