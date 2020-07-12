Assam flood: Over 6 lakh people affected, 2 more deaths

The flood rampage continued in Assam on Saturday as the deluge spread to 20 districts, affecting 6.02 lakh people and claiming two more lives, the disaster management authority said.

A person died in Kokrajhar district and another in Dhubri district, taking death toll due to the deluge to 66, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority said in a bulletin.

The flood-hit districts include Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Charaideo, Biswanath, Udalguri, Baksa, Nalbari, Barpeta, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Goalpara, Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat and Tinsukia, it said.

The worst-affected district is Dhemaji, followed by Barpeta and Lakhimpur.

The floodwaters have submerged 1,109 villages and 46,082 hectares of crop area across Assam. District authorities have set up 92 relief camps and distribution centres in 11 districts, where 8,474 people have taken shelter, the ASDMA said.

The Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger mark in Dibrugarh, Neamatighat in Jorhat, Tezpur in Sonitpur and Dhubri town, the bulletin said.

Embankments, roads, bridges, culverts and other infrastructure have been damaged at various places in Lakhimpur, Biswanath and Dhemaji districts, the ASDMA said.

It added that a total of 46 camps out of 223 at the Kaziranga National Park, 12 out of 25 camps at Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary and six out of 40 camps at Rajiv Gandhi Orang National Park were inundated.