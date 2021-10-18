Babul Supriyo to formally resign as MP tomorrow

Babul Supriyo to formally resign as MP on October 19

Hitting out at his detractors, Supriyo reminded them of his time with the saffron party

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 18 2021, 09:55 ist
  • updated: Oct 18 2021, 20:14 ist
BJP MP Babul Supriyo. Credit: PTI File Photo

Former BJP leader Babul Supriyo will formally resign as MP on Tuesday, he said in a tweet, weeks after he quit the party to join the TMC.

In a tweet, the former union minister on Monday thanked Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for granting him appointment to resign as Lok Sabha MP.

This comes after the two-term MP from Asansol had on September 20 -- two days after joining West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress party -- wrote to Birla, seeking a “brief” appointment with him to formally resign as a member of the house.

Also Read | BJP's Bengal unit was completely in dark about Babul Supriyo's exit plans

Hitting out at his detractors, Supriyo reminded them of his time with the saffron party.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Babul Supriyo
TMC
West Bengal
Om Birla
Indian Politics
India News
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kerala couple sails in a cooking vessel to get hitched

Kerala couple sails in a cooking vessel to get hitched

Drug addicts forced into withdrawal under Taliban rule

Drug addicts forced into withdrawal under Taliban rule

Dirtier trains, less newsprint: Energy crisis fallout

Dirtier trains, less newsprint: Energy crisis fallout

Why the 9-storey police quarters in Bengaluru tilted

Why the 9-storey police quarters in Bengaluru tilted

Mild tremors shake life's big foundation

Mild tremors shake life's big foundation

Hard test for Bengaluru's skeletal cycling lane network

Hard test for Bengaluru's skeletal cycling lane network

 