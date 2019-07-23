Being singled out in Saradha scam, Rajeev Kumar to HC

The counsel of former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar submitted before the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday that the CBI has not questioned Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in relation to the Saradha chit fund scam although his name came up in the investigation.

During the hearing, Kumar’s counsel Milan Mukherjee submitted that even though Sarma’s name cropped up during the investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the West Bengal government CBI did not bother to interrogate him. The SIT was formed after the scam came to light in 2013.

Mitra submitted before Justice Madhumati Mitra that CBI singles out Kumar among 121 officers of the Special Investigation Team (SOT) formed by the West Bengal government to investigate the Saradha chit fund scam, in order to malign his image.

Kumar, now ADG of West Bengal CID had moved the Calcutta High Court seeking quashing of a CBI notice to him in May for appearing before it for cooperating in the investigation.

The next hearing will take place on Thursday.