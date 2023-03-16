Bengal govt employees, on protest, to begin ‘digital non-cooperation’ from March 18

A section of state government employees in West Bengal – who have been on a protest demanding enhanced dearness allowance – has said that they going to begin ‘digital non-cooperation’ from Saturday. The employees had gone on a day-long ‘strike’ on March 10, despite the Bengal government’s warning about a possible pay-cut for the absentees.

The Sangrami Joutha Mancha, the joint platform representing several associations and unions of teachers, and government employees, will take several steps that form a part of the non-cooperation.

The state government employees will not receive calls from personal numbers of seniors in authority for official work. They will leave the official whatsapp groups of their offices, and will not take instructions from superiors beyond official hours. The employees will also refrain from indulging in any office work on holidays, and will not do any work using their own phone, computer or data. Further, no online meetings will be attended beyond official working hours.

Also Read | Protesting Bengal govt employees want central forces for rural polls

The teachers working in high schools will not take instructions from personal numbers of senior officials. Like other employees, they will also quit official whatsapp groups, and follow the non-cooperation like other government employees. The primary school teachers will not do any work concerning education on government portals using their own phone, computer or data.

The representatives of the Mancha, on Wednesday, shared with nodal officers information about their upcoming activity.