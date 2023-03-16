WB govt employees to begin ‘digital non-cooperation'

Bengal govt employees, on protest, to begin ‘digital non-cooperation’ from March 18

The state government employees will not receive calls from personal numbers of seniors in authority for official work

Mohammed Safi Shamsi
Mohammed Safi Shamsi, DHNS,
  • Mar 16 2023, 16:40 ist
  • updated: Mar 16 2023, 16:40 ist
West Bengal Government employees raise slogans during their strike. Credit: PTI Photo

A section of state government employees in West Bengal – who have been on a protest demanding enhanced dearness allowance – has said that they going to begin ‘digital non-cooperation’ from Saturday. The employees had gone on a day-long ‘strike’ on March 10, despite the Bengal government’s warning about a possible pay-cut for the absentees.

The Sangrami Joutha Mancha, the joint platform representing several associations and unions of teachers, and government employees, will take several steps that form a part of the non-cooperation.

The state government employees will not receive calls from personal numbers of seniors in authority for official work. They will leave the official whatsapp groups of their offices, and will not take instructions from superiors beyond official hours. The employees will also refrain from indulging in any office work on holidays, and will not do any work using their own phone, computer or data. Further, no online meetings will be attended beyond official working hours.

Also Read | Protesting Bengal govt employees want central forces for rural polls

The teachers working in high schools will not take instructions from personal numbers of senior officials. Like other employees, they will also quit official whatsapp groups, and follow the non-cooperation like other government employees. The primary school teachers will not do any work concerning education on government portals using their own phone, computer or data.

The representatives of the Mancha, on Wednesday, shared with nodal officers information about their upcoming activity.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

West Bengal
India News
Labour rights

Related videos

What's Brewing

Rare red-headed vulture sighted in Dudhwa National Park

Rare red-headed vulture sighted in Dudhwa National Park

Foreigner runs naked on Gurugram road, tied to tree

Foreigner runs naked on Gurugram road, tied to tree

New B'luru cluster to push investment in life sciences

New B'luru cluster to push investment in life sciences

The Palestinians wrongly declared 'martyrs'

The Palestinians wrongly declared 'martyrs'

Rani shares experience of working with her 'hero' SRK

Rani shares experience of working with her 'hero' SRK

Ashwin and Jadeja: Contrasting but complementing

Ashwin and Jadeja: Contrasting but complementing

 