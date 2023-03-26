Bengal govt to host President Murmu on March 27

The West Bengal government will host a civic reception to President Droupadi Murmu on Monday, March 27.

The programme will take place at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata, and will be attended by Governor C V Ananda Bose, and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

President Murmu, on her two-day visit, is also scheduled to attend a convocation ceremony at Visva-Bharati University in Shantiniketan, on Tuesday.

The important official function will have Mamata Banerjee sharing the stage with the President.

The presidential elections, last year, had Yashwant Sinha as Opposition’s candidate. Sinha had resigned from the Trinamool Congress, agreeing to contest the election, after other veterans – Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, Farooq Abdullah of National Conference, and Gopal Krishna Gandhi, former Bengal governor – had not agreed to contest.

In an interesting development, in July, Banerjee had said that she could have considered Droupadi Murmu as the consensus candidate, had the BJP shared the name of the nominee. The chief minister had congratulated the newly elected president, thereafter.

Banerjee had also extended apologies in November last year, for a statement made by a minister in her government concerning the President. Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition, and the BJP MLA, had on Friday said that he will not be attending the function as he will not be in the state.

