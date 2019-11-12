Bengal Guv agrees to Swami Vivekananda University Bill

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has given his assent to the Swami Vivekananda University Bill, 2019, which was passed by the state Legislative Assembly on September 1 this year.

The governor has given his assent in conformity with Article 200 of the Constitution of India, a Raj Bhavan statement issued here on Tuesday said.

"The Speaker of the West Bengal Assembly had passed the Bill on September 1, 2019, and it was forwarded to the governor for his consideration on November 6 after examination of the concerned department," it said.

As per the Swami Vivekananda University Bill 2019, a university named after Swami Vivekananda will be established in Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district.

The university will be conferred the status of a private university, which will be promoted by an educational and charitable trust registered under the Indian Trust Act, 1882.

"After receiving a proposal for setting up of the university, the Higher Education Department had constituted a committee headed by the vice-chancellor of West Bengal State University.

"The panel had recommended to the state government that the private educational trust may be allowed to set up the proposed university which will espouse the ideals and values of Swami Vivekananda," a Higher Education Department official said.

The official said after going through the panel's recommendations, the Higher Education Department decided to allow the private trust to establish the self-financed university in North 24-Parganas district.

A Bill to this regard was then passed at the state Assembly.

"The state government will not bear any financial responsibilities (of the proposed university) as it has proclaimed the status of a self-financed one," the Bill said.

Science, technology, law, management, social sciences, medicine, education, humanities and performing arts would be taught at the university.