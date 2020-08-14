Bengal's single-day spike in Covid-19 cases breaches 3,000-mark

The daily Covid-19 tally in West Bengal has breached the 3,000-mark on Friday. The state recorded its highest single-day spike 3,035 cases in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of cases in the state climbed to 1,10,358 out of which 26,850 are active cases.

Bengal also witnessed its highest single-day death toll of 60 fatalities. The total death toll in the state currently stands at 2,319. Kolkata continued to remain a cause of concern for the state government as the state capital has so far recorded 1,036 deaths and 31,085 positive cases. Currently, there are 6,557 active cases in the state.

The neighbouring North 24 Paraganas district has recorded 504 deaths and 23,467 cases till date. Currently, there are 5,471 active cases in the district. Howrah district occupied the third spot with 10,819 total cases out of which 2,017 are active and 281 deaths. The discharge rate in the state currently stands at 73.57% and 81,189 patients have been discharged till date.

In the last 24 hours, 2,319 patients were discharged in Bengal. So far 12,48,272 tests have been conducted in the state out of which 31,317 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.