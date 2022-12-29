Bihar cops arrest Chinese woman over Dalai Lama threat

Bihar cops arrest Chinese woman over Dalai Lama threat

Earlier, security was beefed up in Bodh Gaya following a threat to the Dalai Lama from the woman

PTI
PTI, Patna,
  • Dec 29 2022, 22:19 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2022, 22:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Bihar Police on Thursday detained a Chinese woman at Bodh Gaya for allegedly overstaying in India in connection with an alleged threat to Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, a senior officer said.

Additional Director General of Police (Headquarters) J S Gangwar told PTI that police traced the woman (Chinese) and she has been detained. 

"She is being questioned by various agencies. She is being interrogated from all angles, including Visa violation norms",  the ADGP (Hqs) said.

Also Read | Always work for those in need: Dalai Lama in Bodh Gaya

Her questioning is on and we would be able to share details on Friday only, he added.

Earlier, security was beefed up in Bodh Gaya following a threat to the Dalai Lama from the woman.

The police had also issued a sketch of the woman, identified as Song Xiaolan, besides sharing her passport and visa details with the media. The Dalai Lama addressed a gathering at the Mahabodhi Temple Complex on Thursday morning.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bihar
Bodh Gaya
Dalai Lama
China
India News

What's Brewing

Ohana, Israel's first openly gay Parliament Speaker

Ohana, Israel's first openly gay Parliament Speaker

Link between winter storms and global warming?

Link between winter storms and global warming?

Bizarre 2022: The 'foodgasms' we wish we never saw

Bizarre 2022: The 'foodgasms' we wish we never saw

Five space exploration missions to look out for in 2023

Five space exploration missions to look out for in 2023

Marvel to release documentary on Stan Lee in 2023

Marvel to release documentary on Stan Lee in 2023

Misery finds travellers as US digs out from superstorm

Misery finds travellers as US digs out from superstorm

Covid Preparedness: A ward-level approach

Covid Preparedness: A ward-level approach

In the shadows of city lights

In the shadows of city lights

TN launches special project to conserve Nilgiri Tahr

TN launches special project to conserve Nilgiri Tahr

2022: Shocks and lessons for Bollywood

2022: Shocks and lessons for Bollywood

 