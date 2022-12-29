Security alert in Bodh Gaya amid Dalai Lama's visit

Security alert in Bodh Gaya amid Dalai Lama's visit

Security has been beefed up around the Mahabodhi Temple Complex with the screening of devotees being intensified

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 29 2022, 10:32 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2022, 10:32 ist
Tibetian spiritual leader Dalai Lama in Bodh Gaya. Credit: IANS Photo

A security alert was issued in Bodh Gaya in Bihar on Thursday morning amid the visit of the Dalai Lama with the police searching for a Chinese woman, an official said.

Police issued a sketch of the woman, identified as Song Xiaolan, besides sharing her passport and visa details with the press, he said.

However, it was not immediately clear why the police were looking for the woman.

Security has been beefed up around the Mahabodhi Temple Complex with the screening of devotees being intensified, the official said.

The Dalai Lama addressed a gathering here in the morning.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bihar
Bodh Gaya
Dalai Lama

What's Brewing

Misery finds travellers as US digs out from superstorm

Misery finds travellers as US digs out from superstorm

Covid Preparedness: A ward-level approach

Covid Preparedness: A ward-level approach

In the shadows of city lights

In the shadows of city lights

TN launches special project to conserve Nilgiri Tahr

TN launches special project to conserve Nilgiri Tahr

2022: Shocks and lessons for Bollywood

2022: Shocks and lessons for Bollywood

DH Toon | India eyes bid for 2036 Olympics

DH Toon | India eyes bid for 2036 Olympics

Gaming industry finds more paying customers in India

Gaming industry finds more paying customers in India

At Pele museum, fans proud of ailing icon's legacy

At Pele museum, fans proud of ailing icon's legacy

Rahul prefers partner with 'qualities' of Sonia, Indira

Rahul prefers partner with 'qualities' of Sonia, Indira

 