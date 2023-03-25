Bihar court acquits Giriraj Singh in rail blockade case

Bihar court acquits Giriraj Singh, 22 others in 9-yr-old rail blockade case

The 'rail roko' was staged in March, 2014, across the state in protest against denial of special category status to Bihar by the Congress-led UPA which was then in power

PTI
PTI, Muzaffarpur,
  • Mar 25 2023, 22:25 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2023, 22:26 ist
Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

A Bihar court on Saturday acquitted Union minister Giriraj Singh and 22 other people in connection with a nine-year-old case that was lodged after they staged a rail blockade.

Singh, along with LJP MP Veena Devi and BJP leaders Ram Surat Rai and Suresh Sharma, was among those who appeared before the MP/MLA court at Muzaffarpur in connection with the Railway Act case lodged in 2014.

The 'rail roko' was staged in March, 2014, across the state in protest against denial of special category status to Bihar by the Congress-led UPA which was then in power.

"The case was lodged at Railway Court in Sonepur and transferred here upon the establishment of MP/MLA court. Altogether 27 persons were named as accused and charge-sheet was filed against 23 of them. All of them were acquitted as no evidence was found against them," lawyer Ashok Kumar told reporters.

Notably, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar continues to raise the demand for special status, and, has vowed to take steps to accord the same to "all backward states" if his efforts to defeat the BJP by uniting the opposition bore fruit.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bihar
Giriraj Singh
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Chardham Yatra to start April 22 in Rishikesh, Haridwar

Chardham Yatra to start April 22 in Rishikesh, Haridwar

Love, pain and loss at historic Ukraine cemetery

Love, pain and loss at historic Ukraine cemetery

Netflix announces fifth and final season of 'You'

Netflix announces fifth and final season of 'You'

AI-detection tools can discern academic work by ChatGPT

AI-detection tools can discern academic work by ChatGPT

Labelled a phillumenist, no less!

Labelled a phillumenist, no less!

 