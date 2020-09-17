Bihar polls: Election Commission may provide every voter with glove for right hand

Aware of the apprehension that the voter turnout could be low during the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls due to Covid-19 pandemic, the Election Commission is busy formulating fresh guidelines to allay any such fear. The EC, as a precautionary measure, is likely to provide gloves to each and every voter who queue up outside a polling booth for voting during Bihar polls.

Notably, Bihar is the first State where an Assembly election will be held post-Covid-19. The polls are slated for October and November and the entire process is likely to be over by the third week of November as the term of the House ends on November 29.

During its recent visit to the State to take stock of poll preparedness, the EC team was told that many voters could refrain from going to the polling booths due to pandemic fear. The EC was worried more about such polling stations where the polling was poor even during the 2015 Assembly elections.

The district administration officials were then reportedly asked by the EC team to launch a “voters' awareness campaign” and dispel any such apprehension related to voting during the post-Covid-19 period.

It is against this backdrop that the EC is now mulling over a proposal to provide gloves to every voter for their right hand. “There will be no gloves for the left hand, as inedible ink has to be put on the left hand. The voter can use his/her right hand (with gloves) to sign on the register and press the EVM button,” the source, aware of the developments, said on Thursday.

Those voters, who can’t sign on their own, will be handed over an earbud. This earbud could be used to put ink on their thumb. “This way the voter will be able to put thumb impression on the register before pressing the EVM button,” said the source.

The EC, in its fresh guidelines, is also likely to make it mandatory for every voter to wear a mask before coming to the polling booth. “Anyone coming to polling booth without wearing mask may have to pay a fine of Rs 50,” said the source, refusing to be identified.