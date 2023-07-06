Bihar Shocker: Army jawan sets wife, 2 minor daughters on fire

In a shocking incident, an Army jawan set his wife and two minor daughters on fire in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district on Thursday, the police said. While the woman and her eight-month-old daughter succumbed to their injuries, her eight-year-old daughter is battling for her life at the SK Medical College and Hospital in Muzaffarpur.

The accused, identified as Himanshu Kumar who was posted in Jodhpur, is absconding after the incident.

Also Read | Patna rocked by protests against opening teachers’ jobs for those not from Bihar

The family members of the deceased woman alleged that the accused armyman was having an affair with a female bank employee, and he along with his family members set his wife Sonal Priya and their two minor children on fire.

The incident took place at Jagannathpur village under the Ahiyapur police station limits in the district.

“We have recorded the statements of Sonal's parents. They have alleged that Himanshu had an extra-marital affair with a female bank employee. Himanshu and his family members were angry with Sonal for giving birth to two girl childs. Due to these reasons, they killed her,” said Vijay Prasad, the in-charge of SKMCH outpost of Muzaffarpur police station.

“The deceased woman’s family alleged that the entire family of Himanshu was involved in the crime. They allegedly poured kerosene on Sonal and her two daughters when they were asleep in the wee hours of Thursday and then set them on fire,” Prasad said.