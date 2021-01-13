Bird flu: Manipur bans poultry from outside state

As part of precautionary measures to prevent the spread of bird flu, the Manipur government has imposed a ban on entry of poultry and poultry products from outside the state.

A notification issued by Gyan Prakash, commissioner, veterinary and animal husbandry department on January 12 evening asked deputy commissioners, Superintendent of Police and district veterinary officers to ensure that no poultry or poultry products such as eggs, meat and live birds like ducks, Guinea fowls, Turkey and Qualis are transported through national highways connecting the state and the airports, with immediate effect.

"In view of the recent outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza in some states of the country, which is highly contagious avian disease, having a zoonotic potential of causing a huge loss in terms of mortality and trade of poultry, the government of Manipur is pleased to impose a ban on entry of poultry and poultry products. This is in the interest of preventing an escalation of the disease in Manipur and other states in the Northeast," said the notification.

The letter also asked the director of the veterinary and animal husbandry department for active targetted surveillance against the disease.

The Assam government also imposed a similar ban on the entry of poultry products last week.